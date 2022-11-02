University of Malawi closed

University of Malawi (UNIMA) management has temporarily closed the university following vigils which students have been conducting at the institution.

University Registrar Mary Wasiri has announced the closure in a statement today.

“Following the stalemate between university management and Students’ Representative Council, and knowing that the vigils posed a security threat to both the University community and the general public, management has resolved to temporarily close the university with immediate effect,” said Wasiri.

She added that students should vacate the campus 12:00 noon today.

UNIMA students have been holding vigils at the campus in protest against the current academic calendar which provides for five-month holiday between semesters.

Humble Bondo, President of the University of Malawi Students body said last week that the calendar would mean students having one semester in one year instead of two semesters per year.

“Having one semester per year means that the students will be taking 8 years to complete a four-year degree programme and the students can’t imagine that. The students feel this is unreasonable and outrageous and they want the calendar to change,” he said.

During the vigil which started on Friday, students were playing various games on campus and also found time to hold a mock wedding.