Witchdoctor arrested for raping four girls

A 23-year-old witchdoctor has been arrested in Zomba for allegedly raping four children and infecting them with sexually transmitted infections.

Patricia Sipiliano, Zomba Police Spokesperson, has identified the suspect as Malizani Chibingu Paoneke.

Sipiliano said the alleged sexual abuse started in July last year when the witchdoctor took two of the children to his house on the pretext that he wanted to assist them.

The witchdoctor started living with the girls and was sexually abusing them.

Earlier this year, two relatives of the two girls went to the witchdoctor’s house for a visit and the witchdoctor also allegedly sexually abused them.

Parents of the four girls reported the matter to police and when the children were tested at hospital, they were found with sexually transmitted infections.

The witchdoctor will likely be charged with defilement which attracts life imprisonment.

Follow us on Twitter: