MP asks Govt to rehabilitate Nsanama-Nayuchi road

Member of Parliament for Machinga East Esther Jolobala has asked Government to rehabilitate the Nsanama-Nayuchi road in Machinga which was damaged by Cylone Freddy.

According to Jolobala, right now the road is impassable to the extent that DODMA officials or any other person who might want to assist the cylone survivors in camps may not be able to go through.

“I have been asking the Government to assist in maintaining that road so that the public should be able to pass through. You may wish to know that last week one of the trucks tried to go there but couldn’t manage to go through and we had a lot of injuries including the driver as well as the Police Officer and other people who was in that vehicle,” said Jolobala.

She then asked Government to make sure they speed up the issue of maintaining the road so that the people of Nayuchi should be supported.

“The level of suffering is very pathetic, we tried as the community by putting sand in sacks so that we should maintain it but it couldn’t work.

“To our surprise it has taken a lot of time for government to assist us, there is no any action from the government. So I still insist that Government should come up to maintain Nsanama- Nayuchi and I don’t know why it is taking time because the Cylone Freddy issue is a disaster and it is an emergency issue so it has to be treated as such,” explained Jolobala.

Jolobala also told Malawi24 that right now there is no any other arrangement that has been put by the Government to assist the people in as far as transportation and movement of people from Nayuchi is concerned.

