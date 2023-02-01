Chipasupasu in Malawi cabinet: Kaliati, Mkaka, Mtambo, Kazako fired

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Patricia Kaliati, Eisenhower Mkaka, Gospel Kazako and Timothy Mtambo from cabinet.

President Chakwera, as promised in his new year national address, delivered on his promise by releasing a new cabinet a few hours into February. The president had promised in his address that the new cabinet would be appointed by January end.

The delay forced many on social media to call out Chakwera. Better late than never, the release of the new cabinet appears to have been Chakwera’s response.

The new cabinet, published on the official Malawi Government Facebook page, is a surprise package with several senior names missing.

Among those that Chakwera has fired are Malawi Congress Party secretary general, Eisenhower Mkaka, UTM’s Patricia Kaliati and academician, Blessings Chinsinga. Media conglomerate and owner of Zodiak Broadcasting Service (ZBS), Gospel Kazako, has also been fired as Information Minister.

Chakwera has also booted out activist-cum politician, Timothy Mtambo.

Mtambo, with his Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), is believed to have galvanised made President Peter Mutharika’s regime ungovernable by staging violent public protests. His appointment as Civic Education minister was understood by many Malawians as an appeasement. He is, however, regarded as one of the worst performing ministers.

Excluding President Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima, the new cabinet has 21 full cabinet ministers and 4 deputy ministers. There are 10 women in the 27-member cabinet. 3 of the women are deputy ministers.

Here is the full list of the 2023 Malawi Cabinet ministers that Chakwera has just appointed.

﻿﻿﻿President of the Republic of Malawi, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. ﻿﻿﻿Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Hon. Sosten Gwengwe, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Foreign Affairs – Hon. Nancy Tembo, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Sam Kawale, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change – Hon. Michael Usi. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Justice – Hon. Titus Mvalo. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Homeland Security – Hon. Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Health – Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Trade and Industry – Hon. Simplex Chithyola, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Youth and Sports – Hon. Uchizi Mkandawire, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Education – Hon. Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Transport and Public Works – Hon. Jacob Hara, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Mining – Hon. Monica Chang’ anamuno, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Tourism – Hon. Vera Kamtukule. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Minister of Gender – Hon Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Labour – Hon. Agnes Makonda Nyalonje. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Defence – Hon. Harry Mkandawire. Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Abida Mia, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Energy – Hon. Ibrahim Matola. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Lands – Hon. Deus Gumba, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Minister of Information – Hon. Moses Kumkuyu. ﻿﻿﻿Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Owen Chomanika, MP. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Deputy Minister of Health – Hon. Halima Alima Daud, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Deputy Minister of Education – Hon. Nancy Chaola Mdooko, MP. ﻿﻿﻿Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Liana Kakhobwe Chapota, MP.