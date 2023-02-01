Kumkuyu, Zikhale named in Chakwera’s cabinet

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Moses Kumkuyu as Minister of Information and Ken Zikhale Ng’oma as Minister of Homeland Security.

Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa who was fired together with Lobin Lowe in October last year has returned to the cabinet as Minister of Education. This is the first time for Chakwera to re-appoint a fired cabinet member.

Kumkuyu, a Malawi Congress Party senior member and Chakwera’s advisor on local government, has replaced Zodiak Broadcasting Station owner Gospel Kazako who has been fired.

The new Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, serves as Nkhatabay South Member of Parliament. In the cabinet, Zikhale has taken a portfolio which was held by Jean Sendeza who has been moved to Ministry of Gender.

Another new face in the cabinet is Member of Parliament for Kasungu North Simplex Chithyola. He has been appointed as Minister of Trade and Industry where he has replaced the fired Mark Katsonga.

Chakwera has also appointed MCP legislator for Karonga South, Uchizi Mkandawire, as Minister of Youth and Sports.

MCP Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo who previously held the the portfolio has been moved to Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

Other ﻿﻿﻿ministers who have been moved include Vera Kamtukule from Labour to Tourism, Agnes Makonda Nyalonje from Education to Labour and Michael Usi from Tourism to Natural Resources and Climate Change.

Chakwera has promoted Monica Chang’ anamuno who was Deputy Minister of Education and is now Minister of Mining while Deus Gumba has also been promoted from Deputy Minister of Lands to Minister of Lands.

MCP vice president for the North Harry Mkandawire who was Deputy Minister of Defence is now Minsiter of Defence, a position previously held by Chakwera.

Those fired from cabinet include MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati and former Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga, former National Unity Minister Timothy Mtambo who led anti-government demonstrations between 2019 and 2020 that helped the Tonse Alliance to win the 2020 elections.

Former deputies for health and water and sanitation, Enock Phale and John Bande respectively, have also been fired.

While Chakwera’s previous cabinet had nine deputy ministers, the current one has four deputies as Chakwera has not appointed deputies for ministries of Lands, Gender, Agriculture, Defence and Transport and Public Works.

The president has, however, maintained the number of ministers which is 21, excluding Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The previous cabinet had a total of 32 members while the current one has 27 members, including Chakwera and Chilima.

The reshuffle comes a month after Chakwera in his New Year Message promised to appoint a lean cabinet aimed at maximising resources.

Full List:

President of the Republic of Malawi, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Hon. Sosten Gwengwe, MP.

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Hon. Nancy Tembo, MP.

Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Sam Kawale, MP.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change – Hon. Michael Usi.

Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda, MP.

Minister of Justice – Hon. Titus Mvalo.

Minister of Homeland Security – Hon. Dr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, MP.

Minister of Health – Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP.

Minister of Trade and Industry – Hon. Simplex Chithyola, MP.

Minister of Youth and Sports – Hon. Uchizi Mkandawire, MP.

Minister of Education – Hon. Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, MP.

Minister of Transport and Public Works – Hon. Jacob Hara, MP.

Minister of Mining – Hon. Monica Chang’ anamuno, MP.

Minister of Tourism – Hon. Vera Kamtukule.

Minister of Gender – Hon Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, MP.

Minister of Labour – Hon. Agnes Makonda Nyalonje.

Minister of Defence – Hon. Harry Mkandawire.

Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Abida Mia, MP.

Minister of Energy – Hon. Ibrahim Matola.

Minister of Lands – Hon. Deus Gumba, MP.

Minister of Information – Hon. Moses Kumkuyu.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture – Hon. Owen Chomanika, MP.

Deputy Minister of Health – Hon. Halima Alima Daud, MP.

Deputy Minister of Education – Hon. Nancy Chaola Mdooko, MP.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation – Hon. Liana Kakhobwe Chapota, MP.