17-year-old boy arrested for impregnating 10 women

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for impregnating 10 women.

Nigerian news site Pulse.ng reported that the boy was arrested in Nigeria’s Rivers State alongside his accomplice, Chigozie Ogbonna, a 29-year-old man.

The two were reportedly running a baby factory together with two women identified as Favour Bright, 30; and Peace Alikoi, 40.

Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement that police on Saturday, January 7, 2023, raided the factory after receiving credible intelligence.

At the two houses, they found the victims of child trafficking, most of them pregnant.

Police investigations found that when a victim delivered her baby, the syndicate leader kept the child and paid her a sum of N500,000 and that some of the babies previously delivered in the houses had been sold.

“All the victims confessed that they were lured to the illicit sales of children because of the need to meet some financial challenges. A Honda Pilot Jeep, white, was recovered from the syndicate leader.”

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24