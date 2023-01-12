Fake doctor arrested at QECH in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 29- year-old woman for acting as a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and demanding money from patients.

Blantyre Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama has identified the suspect as Amanda Kettie Triza Mhango who also uses the name Linda Chikwatu.

It is alleged that, on January 10, 2023 at around 15:00 hours, the suspect was seen moving around in one of the the wards at the hospital facility whilst wearing a lab coat labelled with the hospital’s insignia.

It is further reported that, the suspect on January 12, 2023 at around 15:00hours, was also seen in the same ward attending to patients. This raised an alarm to the nursing In-charge who asked her about her credentials.

Upon being quizzed, it was discovered that she was personating one of the doctors from the surgical department and that she was demanding money from patients.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station where detectives rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody pending court appearance and she will answer a charge of personating a public officer.

She hails from Magombo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District.

