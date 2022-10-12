‘You sold us out’: Young Malawians take Chilima to task

Young Malawians have said they will never again believe any word from Vice President Saulos Chilima because he has failed to implement campaign promises made during the 2020 presidential elections.

On Twitter, young people have taken Chilima to task over the government’s failure to fulfill campaign promises.

Chilima was a popular candidate among young people ahead of the now nullified 2019 presidential elections. For the 2020 elections, he partnered with President Lazarus Chakwera, calling himself “mfana oganiza bho” (a wise person). Chilima assured young people that his popular promises such as creation of 1 million jobs, business loans for youth, a stable economy and a fight against corruption would be implemented under the Lazarus Chakwera led Tonse Alliance administration.

However, Tonse Alliance administration has so far failed. Currently, there is a rise in food prices, rising youth unemployment, rising school fees, inadequate medical services, fuel crisis which has driven up transport costs and forex crisis.

Yesterday, Twitter user @DuwaLilia penned Chilima over his promises and told the vice president that she will never again believe what he says.

“Dear @SKChilima How are you sir? Ifeyo bola moyo bwana. Nothing much basi bwana, I just wanted to say kuti you sold us out. Enawa might forgive but a few who think like me will never believe any word out your mouth again bwana. Moyo ukuwawa,” she wrote.

Dear @SKChilima How are you sir? Ifeyo bola moyo bwana. Nothing much basi bwana, I just wanted to say kuti you sold us out. Enawa might forgive but a few who think like me will never believe any word out your mouth again bwana. Moyo ukuwawa. No thanks!! — INDLOVUKAZI 🇲🇼🇿🇦™ (@DuwaLilia) October 11, 2022

Replies to the tweet which has been liked by over 320 people indicate that Malawian youth are not happy with Chilima and the Tonse Alliance administration.

“Lol we fell for push ups and a hairline nigga’s main words during campaign was DPP are corrupt but never said what he’d do if given the seat,” one Twitter user replied.

@AMalisiyo said: “ @SKChilima This is nothing but the truth Mboba, mmene umkanyamula matumba muja ndimati uyuyu ndi dolo koma eeeh mavuto.”

Another commenter said: “They lie to get what they want then they bail out. It’s the forever trend of Malawian politicians.”

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24