Chakwera officially opens Phalombe District Hospital

President Lazarus Chakwera has officially opened the state of the art K30 billion kwacha Phalombe District Hospital.

Speaking during the official opening of the hospital, Chakwera said the hospital is an improved one with modern medical equipment installed and as such will improve health care provision for people in Phalombe and other surrounding districts.

Chakwera at the hospital”The completion of the hospital is a symbol of several things; first it is a symbol of my government’s commitment to complete projects that were not completed by previous government. Secondly it is a symbol of proper use of public funds by my administration, thirdly it’s a symbol of government’s commitment to provide good health service here in Phalombe,” he said.

He further said government has also completed construction of some health centres, one in area 23 in Lilongwe and another one in Nancholi in Blantyre and they will soon be opened and two more are about to be completed.

Chakwera then assured health officers at the hospital for a revised budget adding that talks are underway with ministry of water to provide water and ministry of energy to provide solar systems as a backup at the hospital.

He then advised civil servants not to derail projects, but to work in developing the country so as to uplift lives of all Malawians.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda said the hospital which is Former President Bingu wa Mutharika’s dream has taken about 12 years to be constructed and completed.

She added that there are a number of health projects initiated by previous governments that the Chakwera government has completed.

Senior Chief Dr Kaduya expressed gratitude saying people in the district were traveling long distances to access medical services with at times being referred to Zomba and Queen Elizabeth Central hospitals.

According to health officials, the Phalombe district hospital is an improved version of Nkhata-Bay District Hospital with 250 beds connected directly to the hospital’s oxygen plant.

The hospital has also teaching services and nurses hostels, 75 staff houses, isolation TB and Covid-19 wards among others and it is expected to serve 30,000 people.

The facility has been constructed with funds from Malawi government, Badea and Saud funds. Similar hospitals are expected to be constructed in Chikwawa, Rumphi and Dowa districts.

Reported by Linda Likomwa

