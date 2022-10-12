Chakwera urges Malawians to abandon tribalistic tendencies

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has urged Malawians to desist from tribalistic tendencies as they stall the country’s development.

He made the remarks Tuesday during the official opening of Phalombe district hospital at Naminjiwa Primary School ground in the district.

In his address, Chakwera said the opening of the hospital, symbolizes the commitment his administration has in finishing projects which were initiated by the previous regime which he said shows how impartial his leadership is.

He then urged Malawians to emulate the same, asking them to unite and disregard tribalistic tendencies.

“May we let developmental projects run smoothly, especially by those in government positions. Let us not stall development due to greed and selfish gain” said the Malawi leader.

Among other issues, Chakwera assured Malawians of his unwavering commitment to the welfare of people of Malawi by his continued search for funds for various road projects.

He further said, the new hospital will help reducing infant mortality rate among others and that his administration will make sure that the hospital gets its funding to help in its operations.

Minister of health , Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda thanked Badea and the development partners from Saudi Arabia for funding the project with 30 billion kwacha.

“I would also like to commend Dr. Chakwera for being persistent in the completion of this hospital which commenced in 2010 by the late president Dr. Bingu Wa Mutharika.

“Dr. Chakwera has been pushing for this hospital’s completion since the time he was leader of opposition in parliament ” she said.

She finally urged people of Phalombe to take good care of the hospital and show a spirit of ownership.

Phalombe District Hospital has a capacity of 250 beds and is going to serve 300,000 people.

Reported by Beatrice Chingwalu