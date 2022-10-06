Herbalist jailed 30 years for sexually abusing two children

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court sitting at Makanjira on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year old herbalist Daudi Nesto to 30-years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 13-year old girl and indecently assaulting a 10-year girl.

The court heard through Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer lnspector Amos Mwase that, both victims on August 11, 2022 accompanied their granny to seek traditional medicine from the convict who is a herbalist.

After examination, the convict revealed that the granny was bewitched and instructed that the medicine had to be administered to the whole family including the victims.

Prosecutor Mwase added that the three were left at the sitting room and the convict went to his bedroom where he called them one after another.

He started with the younger one and he caressed her private parts and breasts.

On her turn, the second victim was defiled while covered her mouth and also threatened to kill her with a knife.

The second victim came out from the bedroom while crying and both rushed and narrated the ordeal to their mother who reported to Lungwena Police Unit where both were issued with referral letters and the results from Lungwena Health Centre confirmed that one of the victims was defiled.

In mitigation, the convict who pleaded not guilty asked for the court’s leniency citing that his four wives and children would suffer if sent to prison. However, the state quashed his mitigation factors, saying the convict took advantage of the victims’ vulnerability.

The state prosecutor further said the convict’s immoral behavior could also dent the image of traditional healers hence the need for a stiff and custodial sentence.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state.

He therefore sentenced the herbalist to 20-years in prison for the count of defilement and 10-years imprisonment with hard labour for indecent assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

Daudi Nesto hails from Chapola Village Traditional Authority Namabvi in Mangochi.

