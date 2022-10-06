Man nabbed for killing grandson over K3,000

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Muda Allisen, 53, on allegation that he assaulted to death his 24-year-old grandson Namazani Elliot after accusing him of stealing K3,000.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident occurred on Wednesday at Nanumbwa Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in the district.

Daudi said Namazani had been staying with his grandfather(suspect) for some time.

She added that the suspect had been complaining about the missing of his money in the house and he was suspecting his grandson.

“On October 3, 2022 as usual, a sum of K3,000 went missing from Allisen’s bedroom and accused the grandson of which he denied and later vanished from the house,” she explained.

She said the following day, upon returning home, Allisen assaulted Namazani after tying both legs and arms with rubber ropes.

She went on to say that the grandson was left in the same condition throughout the night and was found dead in the morning of October 5, 2022 by other relatives.

The matter was reported at Mangochi Police Station who visited the scene and took the dead body to Mangochi District Hospital where it was indicated that he succumbed to severe body injuries.

Meanwhile, Allisen has been charged with murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code and will appear before court after completion of paperwork.

Police are appealing to the public to refrain from taking the laws into their own hands in order to avoid committing such serious crimes.

Allisen hails from Mdoka Village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

