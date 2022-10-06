Former PS Joseph Mwandidya wanted

Immigration Department has instructed its officers to demand all Malawian men to produce national identification card or passport at the borders as the Department wants to arrest former principal secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Joseph Mwandidya.

Mwandidya is being reportedly wanted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and it is suspected that he may flee the country using the borders.

Immigration Department Director General Charles Kalumo has told officers to intesify efforts in order to arrest Mwandidya.

“Mount patrols and ask all male Malawians to produce national identification card or passport…If Mr. Joseph Mwandidya is found take him to the nearest Police station or office,” he said.

Kalumo has told the officers to report to the director general when Mwandidya is found and apprehended.