Malawians looking to attend Kulamba Ceremony in Zambia told to get clearance from CHEFO

The Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) in Malawi says people who want to attend this year’s Kulamba ceremony at Mkaika in Zambia on Saturday should get clearance letters from the organisation.

CHEFO Secretary General Numeri Geresomo told journalists on Tuesday that the clearance letters can be obtained from CHEFO office at Old Wenela in Lilongwe.

He added that those looking to attend the ceremony will be required to provide their name, vehicle Number and number of people to travel in the car.

Geresomo also advised people who are preparing to attend the ceremony to be at the border on time.

“We are encouraging people who are going to the event to make sure that they reach the border by 5am so that they can be cleared in good time to be at Mkaika by 8am.

“It is expected that there may be three heads of state in attendance. It will be imperative that people should be there before the function starts. It will not be easy and respectful to take seats when dignitaries are already seated,” he said.

He went on to say that people are supposed to put on Chewa heritage attire which includes Chewa wrapper which is currently found at CHEFO offices in Lilongwe.

This year’s ceremony will be the first in two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

CHEFO was founded by Kalonga Gawa Undi who is the supreme leader of the Chewa people with the aim of uniting Chewa people in Malawi , Mozambique and Zambia.

