Stepfather arrested for killing 27-year-old stepson

Lingadzi Police have arrested Magodisi Ngwira, 58, for stabbing to death his stepson Sebe Maloyi, aged 27, over misunderstandings.

The incident occurred on the night of August 20, 2022 in Mtandire.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub-Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the arrest of Magodisi Ngwira.

Sub-Inspector Zgambo told Malawi24 that on the said date Ngwira was quarreling with the younger brother of Sebe.

She further said that Sebe was not happy with the actions of the stepfather and the young man slapped the stepfather.

In revenge, the suspect picked a knife which was on the table and stabbed Sebe on the chest. Sebe collapsed instantly and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital indicated that death was due to loss of blood.

Sebe’s demise angered community members who mobilised themselves in order to deal with the suspect who fled to unknown destination.

The suspect was later apprehended on August 23, 2022 at Santhe where he was hiding.

Ngwira who hails from Chinewo Village, Traditional Authority Mwahenga in Rumphi will appear before court to answer the charge of murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24