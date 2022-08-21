Ecobank launches promo to reward lucky customers with cash for using mobile platforms

Ecobank Malawi has rolled out a promotion aimed at rewarding its customers who transact on the bank’s *326# mobile banking and Ecobank Mobile App digital platforms.

According to Ecobank’s Country Head of Consumer Banking Sophie Kalambule, during the promotion dubbed ‘Ka *326# Weekend Starter’, 13 lucky customers will be rewarded every Friday with XpressCash tokens ranging Mk100, 000, MK50, 000 and MK20,000.

Kalambule further indicated that winners will redeem their prizes at any Ecobank ATM using the cardless withdrawal option.

“Through this promo we would like to give our customers a small token of appreciation to kick start their weekend in a jovial manner for simply onboarding and transacting on *326# Mobile banking and Ecobank Mobile App.

“The good thing about these platforms is that they are absolutely free with no monthly fees, thus all our customers are being encouraged to sign up, use and stand a chance to win during our weekly draws,” Kalambule said.

Kalambule then explained that to sign up on Ecobank Mobile, customers simply need to download the Ecobank Mobile App on App/Google store and self-register using their Ecobank Visa debit card.

She further added that same applies on *326# where customers can self-onboard by dialing the code and following simple prompts and steps.

“Our world class Mobile Banking platforms give our customers absolute convenience to do many transactions for free like Pay-Masm, MRA, DSTV, GoTV, Blantyre waterboard bills & tokens, buy airtime & Shop using EcobankPay by scanning a QR code or using a terminal ID.

“Customers can also send XpressCash and send and receive money instantly to and from 33 African countries where Ecobank is present via rapid transfer service anytime-anywhere.” added Kalambule.

The Promotion is expected to run from 19 August to 14 October, 2022.

Ecobank Malawi Limited is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group.

