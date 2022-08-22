Legislator Zikhale Ng’oma cheers Cholera patients in Nkhata Bay

Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay South Ken Zikhale Ng’oma cheered patients who are suffering from Cholera at Tukombo Health centre where he donated money and various items to patients as well as a cow for health workers.

Currently, there are about thirty two patients who are admitted at the health facility.

Ng’oma during his visit yesterday brought several groceries such as sugar, bottled water, surf, Azam and toilet papers worth thousands of kwachas.

On top of these items, each patient was given K10000 as transport money when they get discharged.

The MP also donated a cow for the health workers as well as patients.

He then assured senior chief Fuka and his subjects that he will continue facilitating development projects. The major project taking place is piped water which is in progress.

On the same day, Ng’oma as well as

deputy presidential advisor on religious affairs Hon Abasi and Malawi Congress Party Regional Chairman for North South region were at Chifira CAP church for the induction of Rev S F Mahawu Manda as the parish minister of the station.

Abasi donated K1 000 000 on behalf of President Lazarus Chakwera while Ng’oma donated K500,000.

In his remarks, Rev S.F. Mahawu Manda thanked His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for sending Hon Abasi to represent him during the function.

