Extreme FC reach FDH Cup semifinals

By Ernest Gama

Central Region Premier Division Extreme have secured a place in the semifinals of the FDH Cup following a 2-0 victory over Changalume Barracks on Sunday afternoon at Balaka stadium.

Beston Jimu gave Extreme the lead through header following a corner kick.

Changalume tried to equalize but Extreme were well organized and managed to foil Changalume Barracks’ attacks.

In the second half, Extreme head coach Shadreck Masina made double substitution to add up power in the field, bringing in Emmanuel Mbwezo and Rodwell Bwemba for Tony Phiri and Malick Julius respectively.

On 69 minutes, Extreme introduced Maxwell Matewere for Lonjezo Kanjedula.

Three minutes after getting on the pitch, Matewere scored the second goal for Extreme to ensure a semifinal place for the Central Region based side.

Extreme’s coach Masina said he was happy with the performance of his team.

“Let me thank God for the win and the boys played good football and we deserved to win the match,” said Masina.

In his remarks, Changalume Barracks head coach Chifundo Masapula said his team did not play well and Extreme deserved to win.

It is the first time for Extreme to reach the semifinal of FDH Cup.

They will play fellow lower league side Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves who ousted Blue Eagles today.