Hammers’ new coach in tough assignment

Newly appointed Head Coach for Ekwendeni Hammers, Gilbert Chirwa, will manage his first game today when his side face Silver Strikers at Mzuzu Stadium in the Tnm Super League.

Chirwa who replaced Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said he wants a win in his first game with the team.

The former relegated Mzuzu Warriors mentor started discharging his duties on Wednesday and said he has noted many challenges and cracks within the team in terms of its play and coordination of players hence would like to work on fixing them.

“We are working on how to penetrate and score goals, I watched Hammers several times but the system they were using requires two strikers in front.

“The game against Silver is a tough assignment but I am looking for the win,” said Chirwa.

The tactician who earlier this season resigned as Rumphi United coach said he is hopeful that his team will start doing well in the league.

“I am trying to fix the play of the team though I have come late but my boys are responding well with what am telling them.

“We had problems of keeping the ball in the half of our opponent which is our offensive zone but with time I am sure we will pick up and I’m confident that as a team we will start doing well,” said Chirwa.

Currently, Ekwendeni Hammers have played 18 games with accumulation of 14 points and are on 14th position in the TNM Super League log table.

