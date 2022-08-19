Man burns stepdaughter’s hands and legs over K2000

Police in Mzimba have arrested Joseph Banda, 22, who burned his eight-year-old stepdaughter’s hands and legs with burning firewood because she stole K2,000 which was meant for relish.

It is reported that, on the evening of August 16, 2022 the suspect (who is a Brick layer) went to the field for work and when he reported back, he found no food at home.

It was discovered that this happened because the money which was kept in the house for relish was allegedly stolen by the girl and she used it for her own needs with her friends.

Banda decided to punish the young girl by burning her hands and the legs. The incident occurred at Chimkusa within Mzimba Boma. The victim was taken to Mzimba District Hospital with the influence of neighbors and later the matter was reported to Mzimba police.

Banda was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and will appear before court soon to answer the charge of unlawful wounding which contravenes section 241 of the Penal code.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to parents/guardians to stop abusing their children by punishing them whenever they misbehave in order to avoid committing serious crimes.

Banda hails from Kajisolele Village Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba.