Malawi to host wealth creation conference next week

Training and Consulting company, Sycamore Consult Limited, has organized a conference where participants will be acquainted with methods and skills on wealth creation.

According to Mwawi John Makwakwa who is the Chief Executive Officer for Sycamore Consult Limited, this day long conference will be held on 31st August, 2022 at Bingu International Conference Centre, Umodzi Park Presidential Hotel in Lilongwe

Makwakwa told Malawi24 that the conference has been organized to complement the Malawi vision 2063 that aims at having ‘An inclusively Wealthy & self-reliant Nation’ and also Africa’s millennium developmental goal of eradicating poverty.

The CEO further explained that the conference will be under the theme; ‘Creating, Retaining and Transferring Generational Wealth’.

Makwakwa then encouraged Malawian entrepreneurs, civil servants, professionals in different fields, students and potential sponsorship partners to attend the conference for the betterment of the country.

“This summit is important to the country in implementing vision 2063 with a different wealth creation mindset for all by all to avoid the challenges that were there in implementing vision 2020 for the Malawi.

“At a country level, people that are doing various businesses will be given the skills of how to scale up their businesses that will lead to an increase in gross domestic products (GDP), that will lead to reduced inflation, increase in employment, availability of forex due to larger production & exporting businesses and also increase in tax collection by government for economic development,” said Makwakwa.

Makwakwa indicated that individuals and organizations attending this summit will be equipped with wealth creation methods, steps and skills that can work for every situation and in every circumstance.

The CEO added that there will also be networking opportunities with influential people from different industries at different levels that can steer up business deals while others will be linked to financial institutions which will be part of the event.

Among other key speakers include Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is expected to tackle on mindset change and how to think big, while Dumisani Ncube who is also the guest of honor, will tackle on the role of entrepreneurship in wealth creation.

To register for participation or sponsorship, individuals and organizations have been encouraged to contact the organizers through [email protected]

