Man killed over a bottle of water at Gateway Mall

A man has been shot dead at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe over unpaid bottle of water.

The man has been identified as Chikondi Makawa who was a fitness trainer.

A police report shared on social media indicates that the incident occurred on August 7, 2022 at about 11PM at Acres Bottle Store which is at Gateway Mall within Lilongwe city.

According to the report, Makawa was at Acres Bottle Store and he ordered one bottle of water.

After 10 minutes, he went out of the bar without paying for the water and while he was at a distance of about 50 metres, one of the bartenders followed him asking for payment.

However, the report indicates that instead of paying the money, Makawa grabbed and punched the bartender.

Alerted by the incident, watchmen at the Gateway reported matter to Gateway Mall police unit and one police officer went to assist.

“When the rank (police officer) approached he was also attacked by the same man and wanted to Snatch the rifle K2C from the officer.

“It was these guards who rescued him. Later the man went into the Bottle store hiding. The rank followed him and the man tried to snatch the rifle again but was accidentally shot on the left Chest by the rank,” reads part of the report.

Makawa was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary pending postmortem examination .

Police are yet to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Human Rights Commission has said it is currently establishing facts around the case and will release its findings.

“If need be, the Commission shall institute an indepth independent investigation into the human rights aspects of the matter,” the commission has said in a statement.

