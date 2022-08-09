WhatsApp introduces feature allowing users to silently exit groups

A new privacy feature being introduced in WhatsApp will allow users to silently exit groups.

Mark Zuckerberg who owns WhatsApp has announced new privacy features in a post on Facebook, which he also owns.

Currently, the popular messaging app alerts all members of a group chat when someone leaves or is removed which sometimes causes drama or embarrassment.

Apart from allowing a silent exit from group chats, the new features will also give users control on which people can see their online status.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” posted Zuckerberg on Facebook.

Commenting on the post, many commenters welcomed the changes on the app which is used by over two billion users.

“Leaving a group chat without everyone knowing is a long overdue feature,” one commenter said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24