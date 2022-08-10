Police officer in custody over man’s killing at Gateway Mall

Makawa

A Malawi Police Service officer has been arrested following the killing of a 36-year-old fitness trainer who was allegedly shot to death after he failed to pay for a bottle of water at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe.

Sub Inspector David Chitsike is in police custody for his alleged role in the shooting of Makawa.

National Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Kalaya, has confirmed the arrest of Chitsike and said police will provide an update once investigations are done.

“We are aware of the incident and at the moment we have placed the officer involved in the fracas in our custody, once all the investigations are done we will update the nation accordingly,” Kalaya said.

A police report indicates that Makawa asked for a bottle of water at Acres Bottle Store at the mall but he did not pay for it.

After he went out of the bar, a bartender followed him to collect payment but Makawa allegedly assaulted the bartender.

Gateway Mall Police Unit were alerted and Chitsike followed Makawa alone.

Reports indicate that Makawa attempted to snatch a gun from the police officer and in the process Makawa was shot.

Meanwhile, the deceased family in Area 49 has said it cannot comment on the matter at this time.

“We will come back to you once we are done with the burial arrangements, at the moment there are a lot of versions on social media to which we cannot respond,” said a representative of the family.

