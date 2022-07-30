ESCOM to roll out countrywide meter verification exercise

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has announced that it will from next week conduct a countrywide meter verification and revenue protection exercise.

This is according to ESCOM press statement released on Friday 29 July which indicates that the exercise which will run for the next two months, will commence next week Monday on 1st August, 2022.

The statement, says the exercise will allow the power supplying company to appreciate the challenges which ESCOM customers are facing with their meters, a development which they say will help them to improve their service delivery.

The corporation further states that during the verification and revenue protection exercise, a team of assigned employees, will be visiting households and establishments that use electricity to verify meter account details and meter functionality.

“We therefore urge our customers to cooperate with the assigned employees who will visit households and establishments during work hours across the country by granting them access to premises and assist them with meter account information when they seek clarification,” reads part of the statement.

ESCOM has further cautioned the public on the identification of employees who will carry the exercise and has indicated that they will be in ESCOM branded motor vehicle and says they will also carry with them ESCOM identification cards.