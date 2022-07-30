Namadingo dares Jah Prayzah

Zambia-based Malawian singer Patience Namadingo has announced his music collaboration with Zimbabwe giant Jay Prayzah of the Mdhara Vachauya fame.

Writing on his Facebook page, Namadingo has made the announcement.

“Last night Jah Prayzah and the Doc started working on a song @ MTM Studios in Harare. The Doc is thankful for the friendship and good time that his Zimbabwean brother Jah has given him,” he said

This, has gone well with his followers. They believe the international collaboration will put him in a better position to compete with the best in Africa.

“Mind you, Jah Prayzah is one of the great artists in africa. It’s gonna be the world class vibes. Can’t wait to listen to the vibes,” said Henry Daud in a comment

Paul Kamuyambeni concurs with Daud. He said, “Jah Prayzah is a big brand thus working with him is an advantage for our artist in terms of exposure.”

This is the first time for a Malawian artist to work with the Mdhara Vachauya star.

The Zimbabwean has worked with a number of internationally recognised artists.

Some of the stars he has worked with are Jason Deluro from America, Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platinumz, and Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24