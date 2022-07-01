We don’t have documentation showing MCP will share ruling terms with UTM – Mkaka

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka says the party is not in possession of any document stipulating sharing of term of office for the position of the President between President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima as claimed by Chilima.

Mkaka disclosed this during a press briefing which took today at MCP headquarters hours after Chilima who is also UTM leader addressed Malawians this morning.

According to Mkaka, the address by UTM President touched on matters related in substance and sustainability of the Tonse Alliance, therefore the Malawi Congress Party will follow the alliance’s agreed guidelines for addressing such matters.

Mkaka said MCP will engage all Tonse Alliance Partners to ensure that such matters are tabled at the next meeting of the partners.

“It is our hope that during that meeting a common position on the resolutions reached collectively will be communicated to the public in the interest of advancing transparency, respecting the spirit of shared responsibility in which the Tonse Alliance was formed and upholding our promise to keep the alliance focused on serving Malawians without regard to political interests,” said Mkaka.

Chilima this morning claimed MCP and UTM agreed that Chakwera will president between 2020 and 2025 while Chilima will take over as presidential candidate in 2025.

