Did Chilima and Chakwera agree to rotate the presidency? MCP-UTM Tonse Alliance agreement leak

The agreement between Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM for the 2020 Malawi Presidential Elections involving Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima has leaked.

Vice President Saulos Chilima claimed during a press conference today that the two parties agreed to rotate the presidency between the UTM leader and MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera. In reaction, MCP hit back saying Chilima was imagining things.

Did the pair agree to rotate the presidency? What other things did Chilima who faces alleged corruption charges relating to Zuneth Sattar agree with Chakwera to form the Tonse alliance?

Did Chilima and Chakwera agree to have a snap election the moment the Tonse Alliance agreement is terminated? What conditions do the concerned parties have to meet in order for the agreement to be terminated? Find out more below

Click here for the full Tonse Alliance Agreement in detail.