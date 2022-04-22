Court stops police, DPP from investigating Chizuma

The Lilongwe High Court has stopped the Malawi Police Service and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) from proceeding with investigation on Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma over her leaked audio.

This comes as recently Frighton Mphompho made an application for the court to commence criminal proceedings against Chizuma for what he said was breaching an oath to never reveal any official information.

The Mzuzu senior resident magistrate court later directed MPS and the DPP to institute investigations on the leaked audio of Chizuma who was talking to a person yet to be established on matters concerning fighting corruption in the country.

However, the Lilongwe High Court has put a period on the matter, restricting the two offices from doing further investigations as suggested by the Mzuzu senior resident magistrate court.

The court has also ordered for a review of a ruling by Mzuzu senior resident magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda who ordered Malawi Police Service and the DPP to investigate Chizuma on the leaked audio.

Speaking to one of the local media houses, Martha Kaukonde, lawyer representing Chizuma said the high court has ordered that the ruling the by the Mzuzu Magistrate court should be brought before the High Court for review.

Kaukonde further said the Mzuzu senior magistrate court has no mandated to change any court process which were already decided by another court in Blantyre and it has ordered that whatever processes which were ordered by the court below, should be stayed.

Earlier today, the Malawi Police Service suspended its scheduled interview session with Chizuma on the matter after noting that some individuals were mobilising to demonstrate against the interview.