Chilima travels to United States

Vice President Saulos Chilima has travelled to the United States of America where he will attend the 2022 UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting from 25 April.

His trip to the US comes at a time President Lazarus Chakwera is also outside Malawi. Chakwera is in Mozambique and he is expected back home on Sunday.

At Kamuzu International Airport, the Vice President who is also leader of UTM Party was seen off by Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati, Minister of Tourism Michael Usi, Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule and other UTM party members.

Chilima is expected to attend the meeting in US from 25 to 28 April.

Speaking to the media at the Airport, Chilima said delegates at the ECOSOC meeting will discuss ways of fostering development in least developed countries, which he said is important for Malawi.

He rejected claims that he is travelling with 40 people to the United States, saying his delegation has 15 people.

In the United States, Chilima is expected to meet the current Chair of ECOSOC Collen Vixen Kelapile.

The Vice President is also expected to have meetings with the Acting Representative of the Office of Least Developed Countries and the UNDP Global Administrator.

According to his press office, Chilima has also been requested to make a Keynote Statement at a high level Leaders Dialogue on Green and Climate Resilience Bonds organized by United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).