Missing Forestry spokesperson Chimulu found dead in Linthipe river

After a one-week search by Police, forestry spokesperson Gift Matola Chimulu has been found dead in a remote part of Linthipe River, 15 kilometres away from the tarmac road in Dedza.

Dedza Police was first alerted about the missing Chimulu on Monday, March 14 around 2 pm, upon discovery of the body of principal forestry officer Gerald Kamanga who was found by villagers floating in Namanyungwi River, 5 kilometres away from the tarmac road.

Dedza Police launched a frantic search for the missing forestry personnel until yesterday when he was sighted lying dead in a decomposed state.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said the family of late Chimulu has since identified the body.

Chimulu together with colleague Kamanga were swept away after the vehicle they were traveling in, registration number KK 7419 Mazda Veresa, plunged into Namanyungwi River on Sunday evening, March 13, 2022 near Kalinyeke Tollgate.

The vehicle was discovered on Monday, March 14, a kilometre away from the tarmac road after being swept by floods following heavy rainfall caused by Tropical Cyclone Gombe.

Chimulu hailed from Vinjenje Village Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.