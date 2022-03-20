If you touch my wife, I will come for you, Mlaka tells Bushiri

Former Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Pastor Macdonald Mlaka Maliro has warned that he will go after anyone who “touches” his wife Bernadetta Mlaka Maliro.

His warning comes days after ECG’s Prophet Shepherd Bushiri claimed that Mlaka stepped down from the church because of disciplinary issues involving his wife.

Last night Mlaka, who is also a popular musician, performed at Mibawa and the show was live on Mibawa’s Facebook Page. His wife also performed during the event.

The musician said the allegations against his wife are pure lies and he advised people to disregard them. He added that some people have been making false allegations against him after failing to get what they wanted from him.

“When people fail to get what they want from you they make stories about you. The stories about my wife are pure lies. Time will come when I will tell the truth.

“If you come after my wife, I will come after you,” said Mlaka.

After leaving ECG, Mlaka released There Is No Wine (Vinyo Watha) song and Bushiri is said to be the primary target of the song. During the show, Mlaka performed the song on two occasions following requests from patrons.