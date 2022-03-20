Tigers to host Lions of Kaning’ina

Moyale Barracks will open their Super League campaign with a match against Mighty Tigers this afternoon.

The battle of the two massive jungle cats will take place at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

In a pre-match interview, coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa said his side is targeting the league title this season.

“We don’t want to just play in the league like other seasons. Enough is enough, we want to win the league and other cups this season.

“We previously participated and now we want to participate and win the league,” said Mwansa.

He added that people will see some new faces in the squad and miss some as well.

In a separate interview, Robin Alufandika of Tigers said his side will start the league with much confidence.

“We always play our usual style. As you are aware Tigers is a youthful side and expect to see more talent from us this year,” said Alufandika.

The 2022 season started yesterday and in the biggest game of the weekend, Mighty Wanderers lost 1-0 to rivals Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium.