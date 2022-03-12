Police officers, spouses encouraged to be prayer warriors

By: Raphael Likaka

The wife to the Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region Mrs Sinya Mkandawire has encouraged all police women as well as spouses of officers to pray hard for their success in life.

Mkandawire said this on March 10, 2022 during the commemoration of World Day of Prayer that took place at Police College – Zomba.

She said prayer is a weapon for a successful life and urged the women to put God first in everything they do.

Mkandawire centered much on the theme for this year’s World day of prayer which comes from the book of Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you”.

“God’s plans for us is to prosper, give us hope as well as a future so we need to be prayer warriors for our lives rely in God’s hand,” said Mkandawire.

She also urged all women to love one another and to dedicate themselves in charity works as blessed is the hand that giveth.

Speaking during the same function, district chairperson responsible for world day prayers for the year 2022 Mrs Moude Ndalama commended police for organizing such function in their camp which had helped to bring all women together into prayer.

She then encouraged all women to pray hard and continue engaging themselves in all activities happening in the district.