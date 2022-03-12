Nkhanga Primary School gets desks from NatureKit

In an effort to promote quality education in the country, Kasungu-based non-governmental organization, NatureKit, has donated 30 desks to Nkhanga Primary School in Makembambo Village, Sub-Traditional Authority (STA) Chisinga in Kasungu.

Speaking after the donation, the organization’s Acting Leader Steve Makumba said the donation was made after noting that the school has no enough desks, a development that discourages the students to work hard in their studies.

Makumba said the desks will now ease some of the challenges that the learners at the school face during learning and provide conducive learning environment for the them.

“I hope the desks will definitely provide a better learning environment to the learners. Sitting on the floor is very tiring and reduces concentration in learners. We hope that this donation has come at the right time for them,” he said.

Makumba then called on government and other well-wishers to emulate what NatureKit has done and rescue over 500 learners who are sitting on the floor when learning.

“At Naturekit, we have managed to donate 30 desks. We have at least done our best. We are therefore, calling for more well-wishers to come in and support the school which has over 500 learners in total,” said Mtika.

In his remarks, the school head teacher Lucky Kumwenda commended Naturekit for the donation.

Kumwenda also called on other well-wishers to join the move and support the school with desks more desks in all classes saying this is the only way where learners can work hard in their classes.

“To say the truth, this challenge is contributing to poor attendance among the learners. We are experiencing low class attendances because of this challenge as most of the time, the learners do not feel comfortable sitting on the floor while learning.

“We are very happy that Naturekit has done its part in supporting us, we feel honored with the donation and we are calling on other well-wishers to do what Naturekit has done,” said Kumwenda.

In her remarks, one of the students at the school Magret Tembo also expressed her happiness with the donation.

“We are very happy with the desks. At first, for us female students, it was hard to stand up and answer questions from the teachers, but now with the desks, this will no longer be a challenge,” said Tembo.

Last year, Naturekit also donated 30 desks in some classes at the school so as to ease the challenges the students were facing.

Naturekit is a youth-led organization which tackles issues pertaining to environmental conservation with an aim of changing youths and community mindset towards environmental conservation so as to support biodiversity and ecosystem.

The donation was made possible with the financial support from Umunthu Movement Switzerland and Herz Jesu Orlekon.