Unvaccinated employees to be suspended without pay in Italy

The Italian government says all unvaccinated employees will be suspended with no pay and could face a fine of up to 1,500 euros (about K1.4 million) if they defy the order and go to work.

Reuters reported that the Italian government approved the measures on Thursday but will come into effect. The news site described the rules as some of the strictest anti-COVID measures in the world.

The rules require all workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection.

Any worker who fails to present a valid health certificate will be suspended on no pay, but cannot be sacked.

“Nothing like this has been done in Europe … we are putting ourselves in the forefront internationally,” Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Brunetta added that the Italian government expects that many people will go get Covid-19 vaccine following the government’s degree and a lot of workers would have been vaccinated when the order comes into effect in October.

In recent weeks, protests have been held in Italy over mandatory vaccination but employers have welcomed the move.

According to Reuters, Italy has fully vaccinated 68 percent of its 60 million population.