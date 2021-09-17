Chilima challenges accountants on economic recovery plans

By George Banda

Vice President Saulos Chilima has challenged accountants in the country to develop clear strategies that will help to spur economic recovery amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Institute of Chartered Accountants-ICAM Lakeshore conference in Mangochi, Chilima noted that there’s a need for home grown solutions to ignite the country’s economic recovery plans.

” As people entrusted with managing resources of this country there’s a need for accountants to develop strategies that will help to rebuild the country’s economy,” said Chilima.

“Our economy indeed has been disrupted by the Covid-19, but through concerted efforts from both government and the private sector we will be able to turn our challenges into opportunities there by changing the country’s fortune,” added Chilima.

The Vice President said despite its adverse effects, the Covid-19 pandemic has also set a platform for people worldwide to fully embrace digitalization.

He then urged the accountants to be professional when discharging their duties.

” As a country we need accountants who are disciplined, ethical and corrupt free and it’s a high time we had accountants who are gatekeepers of our resources and not conduits of fraud and corruption.

In her remarks ICAM President, Phyles Makumba said the economic lacerations that have battered the country provide an opportunity to various players to unite and develop solutions that will help to spur economic growth.

“When the economy falters it doesn’t select and the challenges that we are facing therefore have the capacity to unleash the best in us,” said Makumba.

The three-day ICAM Lakeshore Conference is being held under the theme “Navigating the rough economic terrain, moving forward regardless of the challenges”.