Man rapes, impregnates biological daughter

Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a 60-year-old man for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter.

The man has been identified as Adam Halidi

Nkhotakota Police Station spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the man incident happened between the month of February and May 2021 at Makuta village.

Mother to the victim, noticed some strange behaviours from her daughter. This prompted the mother to investigate more.

Upon asking her what exactly happened to her, the victim disclosed that she had been sleeping with her father on several occasions since February 2021.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota Police where the child was given a medical form for examination and treatment at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

The results from the hospital revealed that the victim had been defiled and is 5 months old pregnant.

Following the results from the hospital, the suspect was arrested and charged with a case of incest contravening section 157 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, comes from Makuta village in the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.