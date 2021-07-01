Man gets three years in jail for burglary, theft in Balaka

The Balaka Second Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Ramzy Kazembe, 24, to three years in prison for breaking into a house and stealing chicken, eggs and guinea fowl.

Balaka Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Precious Makuta said the court heard through state prosecutor, Sergeant John Machemba, that the incident happened during the night of 19 – 20 June, 2021 at the dwelling house of Austin Paul at Chandikola Village, Traditional Authority Chanthunya in the district.

Paul, the complainant brews local beer and on this particular day, he operated his business till the closing hour, and the thief, who is his neighbour, was still there entertaining himself.

Kazembe later broke into Paul’s house and threatened the owner with a panga knife. Kazembe went away with one chicken, guinea fowl and eggs, all to the total value of K11,600.

He was found with the stolen items in the morning of the following day and was then apprehended by the community policing members of the area and was handed over to Police.

Second Grade Magistrate Peter Nkuzi found him guilty on his own plea of guilty, and he slapped him with three years for burglary and 15 months for the second count, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Kazembe hails from Mkwezalamba Village, Traditional Authority Chanthunya in Bakaka district.