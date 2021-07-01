Kasungu Nurse wins K1 million

A nurse working at a rural hospital in Kasungu on Tuesday won K1 million in the Airtel Yabeba Promotion.

There were three other winners during the sixth draw for the competition which was held virtually.

The Nurse, Nyayele Mhango, works at Chaluluma Rural Hospital in Kasungu and she could not believe her luck when she got the call from Airtel.

“I am speechless, I was not expecting to win such money,” she said.

Three other people also won K1 million each but their phones could not be reached.

So far, 24 millionaires have been made through the promotion and 1,500 people have won K10,000 each.

Airtel’s Thokozani Kamkodo Sande said customers from different corners of the country have won various prizes through the promotion.

She, however, said some customers are still having doubts over the competition.

“We are still having issues of customers worrying about fraud but if customers see the number +265121 then they should know it’s us,” she said.