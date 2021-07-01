New Police post to be constructed at Msundwe

Malawi Police Service (MPS) says it will construct a new police post and police houses at Msundwe in Lilongwe to replace a police unit which was torched by post-election protesters in 2019.

The Inspector General (IG) of Police Dr George Hadrian Kainja said this on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at Msundwe Community Ground during a meeting between the police and Msundwe community.

He disclosed that government is committed to constructing a model police post and 20 staff houses at Msundwe.

“Plans are already there to construct a modern police post and 20 staff houses here,” he said.

Kainja also told the community that the current Malawi Police Service is a reformed institution driven to create working relationship with the people.

“Today’s police is a reformed one. It’s not evil. It’s police which truly serves the interests of the people. You can even eat nsima with a police officer,” said Kainja.

The police chief assured Msundwe community of police commitment despite the past sour relationship between the two.

Kainja further strongly condemned mob justice and attacks on the elderly on witchcraft accusations.

Senior Chief Kalolo said the presence of police officers in the area will greatly curb criminal activities in Msundwe and surrounding areas.

“In the absence of police, we have been suffering a lot. We are frequently attacked by thieves and we have nowhere to report to. Now, we are happy that the police will be back for our own safety,” said Kalolo.

Msundwe Police Unit and another Police unit at nearby Mpingu Trading Centre along the Lilongwe-Mchinji road were torched by post-election protesters in June, 2019 who were demanding the resignation of the then chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

A mob at Msundwe also killed a police officer during similar protests in October, 2019.

Following the killing, police invaded Msundwe and Mpingu to arrest suspects and it was alleged that the law enforcers raped women and girls during the operation.