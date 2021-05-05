Mutharika, Muhara complete K69.5 million payment

Former President Peter Mutharika and former chief secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara have paid K22 million to complete payment of K69.5 million legal fees.

The two were ordered to pay the money by a court earlier this year but they only paid K47 million.

Mutharika and Muhara’s lawyer Charles Mhango said he received instructions from his clients to pay the money and he has since paid the cheque of K22 Million.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition and Magistrates Association have also confirmed through their lawyer Khumbo Soko that they have received the cheque.

The development comes a day after the High Court ordered Sheriffs to seize and sell property belonging to Mutharika and Muhara over failure to pay the legal costs.

HRDC, Association of Magistrates in Malawian and Malawi Law Society won a case in which Mutharika and Muhara were found to have abused their offices by attempting to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea to go on leave pending retirement.

The attempt was made in June last year when Mutharika was in power but it was thwarted after an the three organisations sought judicial review.