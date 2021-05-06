SRFA to launch MK5m Powertex Tayale Knockout Cup on Saturday

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) in conjunction with Powertex Malawi Limited will officially launch MK5 million Powertex Tayale Top 8 Cup in Mulanje on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement released by SRFA, two matches will spice up the event at Mulanje Park Stadium to officially launch the inaugural knockout competition which will have eight teams each from Premier Division and Division One.

The opening match will involve a Division One side Phalombe Open Space against Premier Division side Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve at 12:30 PM before the final match involving another Division One side Mulanje Mission and Premier Division side Sable Farming.

The company’s Managing Director company’s Itaye Chidzera said Powertex Limited is looking forward to a lengthy stay in football if the public supports its brand.

“It’s our wish to stay longer in football but that will depend with how the public will support our brand. We are a local company and we need the support from the public. We are assuring the soccer loving fraternity that we will stay beyond this year if our products are accepted on the market,” he told Malawi24.

Winner for the Bonanza will get MK1 million, with the runners up walking away with MK650,000 whilst the third placed team will get MK350,000 and the fourth placed team will go away with MK200,000.

Each participating team will also be given MK25,000 whilst the losing quarterfinal teams will be compensated with MK50,000.

Both the top goal scorer and player of the tournament will be rewarded with MK50,000 each.

The Bonanza will be played at nine selected venues as one way of adhering to the Covid-19 measures.

The venues in mention are Kamuzu Stadium, BAT Stadium, Chilomoni Stadium, Mulanje Stadium, Mangochi Stadium, Blantyre Sports Club, Balaka Stadium and Neno Stadium.

Powertex Tayale Knockout Cup will be competed by Sable Farming, FOMO, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve, Changalume Barracks, Blantyre City, Prison, Wizards, Maxsteffords, Nambazo FC, Immigration, Polytechnic FC, Zomba Air Base, Ntaja United, Mulanje Mission and Phalombe Open Space.

Below is the full list of fixtures:

Saturday, 8th May 2021

-Nyasa BB Reserve v Phalombe Open Space @MJ Park 12.30 pm

-Mulanje Mission v Sable Farming @Mulanje Park @2.30pm

Sunday, 9th May, 2021

-Ntaja United v MDF Marine @Balaka Stadium 12.30 pm

-Zomba Air Base v Changalume Barracks @Balaka Stadium 2.30 pm

-Polytechnic v [email protected] 2.30 pm

-Nambazo v Blantyre City Fc @Mulanje Park 2.30 pm

-Immigration v Prison [email protected] 12.30 pm

-Maxsteffords v Wizards [email protected] Stadium 2.30 pm