Coronavirus: 12 prisoners test positive, two new cases imported from India

Malawi has registered 20 new Covid-19 cases, including 12 cases at Chichiri Prison and two imported cases from India.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 12 prisoners at Chichiri Prison tested positive during a screening exercise that was conducted after a positive case was confirmed at the prison. A total of 100 contacts were tested at the prison.

Malawi has also recorded eight new recoveries and two new deaths – one each from Lilongwe and Mzimba North Districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 34,143 cases including 1,151 deaths and 32,131. Currently, the country has 727 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, there were three new admissions in the treatment units while no case was discharged. Currently, a total of eight active cases are hospitalized.