UNIMA graduands protest against virtual graduation ceremony

Graduands across all constituent colleges of the University of Malawi have written the registrar of the University of Malawi in protest against virtual graduation ceremony.

The graduands are also against the exclusion of those writing supplementary exams from graduating in first congregation.

According to a letter from the graduands which Malawi24 has in possession, the registrar recently announced that there shall be a virtual graduation ceremony slated for 28 April which is said to be as a result of government restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The registrar’s press release indicated that all graduands, parents and guardians will be prohibited from attending the graduation venue, Chancellor College, Great Hall a development which has irked these graduands who says the decision should be reversed.

The graduands said COVID-19 preventative measures only prohibit public gatherings that have more than 50 people and does not prohibit academic congregations hence the need to reverse the decision.

They added that just like classroom activities in itself a graduation attended by students does not call for the ire of the measures and in any case COVID-19 preventative measures are capable of enforcement during the course of the congregation.

The students have further told the registrar that the University could decentralize the graduation at College level by limiting the graduation attendance to essential personnel which includes graduands as the primary interested parties.

The letter which has been signed by 35 graduands from different constituent colleges further indicates that if the registrar will not address their concerns immediately, they will go for peaceful demonstrations.

“We urge the University to reverse its decision regarding exclusion of those writing referral exams from graduating with their classmates. Ultimately, we respectfully urge the University to reverse its decisions to have a virtual graduation and to exclude those writing referral exams from graduating with their respective classmates where they have passed.

“If the university fails or refuses to acquiesce to our protestations, we hereby notify it that we shall use appropriate avenues for redress. These include: petition to the government, Nationwide demonstrations starting from 1st April, 2021 until 9th April 2021, Seeking courts intervention,” reads part of the letter.

The graduands have further told the university officials that there is need to ensure that the event is not reduced into a sham claiming integrity of the academic process requires due respect and ceremony to be given to the academic process.