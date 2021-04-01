Hit-and-run motorcyclist kills woman in Dedza

A woman has died in Dedza after being struck by a hit-and-run motorcyclist.

The accident occurred on March 30, 2021 around 18:00 hours at Mkomeko village earth road.

The motorcyclist, Gabriel Masautso, 18 of Mkomeko in the area of traditional authority Kasumbu in Dedza was riding his unregistered motorcycle from the direction of Kanyama trading centre heading Mkomeka village earth road.

On arrival at Mkomeko bridge he hit a female pedestrian, Lonely Chinamali, who was also heading the same direction.

Chinamali sustained serious injuries in the process and was pronounced dead on her arrival at Kanyama health center.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police is hunting for the motorcyclist who is on the run. He will be charged with causing death by reckless driving.

Lonely Chinamali, hailed from Zuze village in traditional authority Kaphuka in Dedza.