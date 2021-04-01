Chakwera blames Chilima for postponed cabinet reshuffle: Veep submitted assessment late

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has accused his second in-command, Saulos Chilima, for the delayed Cabinet reshuffle.

Chakwera promised to announce a new cabinet by yesterday. However, when the time for the announcement, Chakwera who has been accused of being indecisive, called out Vice President Chilima as the reason for the delay.

The President said in a statement that he could not release the cabinet because the assessment report that Chilima had prepared of each minister only landed on the president’s table a few hours before end of yesterday.

Chakwera, who seems to be ignorant of his own ministers’ performance, said it would have been unrealistic to go through the report and come up with a a new cabinet.

“Given that the reports are as substantial as the President’s review is thorough, the completion of the task will take a few more days longer than anticipated.

“Even so, the President is now fully seized of the matter and will release his Cabinet the instant he completes this sacred duty in a manner that conforms with the Constitution and ensures the best delivery of service to Malawians,” reads part of the statement.

This is not the first time Chakwera has blamed Chilima. When he appeared in Parliament earlier last month he was asked about the Tonse Alliance government’s delay to implement promises. Chakwera said the delayed promises such as 1 million jobs and cheap passports were in the manifesto of UTM, which is led by Chilima.