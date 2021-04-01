Man gets 14-years in prison for raping, impregnating stepdaughter

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment after he threatened his 14-year-old stepdaughter with a knife and raped her on six occasions at their home.

The convict has been identified as Laybu Asimu, 28.

During court proceedings, Mangochi Police Prosecution Officer Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda told the court that the convict started trying to sleep with the victim in May 2020.

The child rejected the rapist’s advances three times and also reminded him that she is his daughter.

During one night in the same month, the rapist sneaked into the victim’s room and found her fast asleep. He undressed the girl, covered her mouth and threatened to stab her and her mother with a knife which he carried while raping her.

Prosecutor Banda added that this became a tendency and the girl was raped six times. In the month of February 2021, the victim’s mother was suspicious after she noticed changes on her appearance.

After being seriously quizzed, she narrated the ordeal and also revealed to be pregnant for the stepfather.

The matter was reported at Chilipa Police Unit where the child was issued a medical form and the results from Chilipa Health Centre confirmed about the pregnancy.

Appearing in court, Asimu pleaded not guilty to the charge and the state paraded five witnesses who proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Asimu asked for court’s leniency saying that he is a breadwinner in his family but Prosecutor Banda prayed for a stiffer sentence saying such cases are on the increase in the district which put girls’ lives under threat.

Passing judgement, first grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu handed Asimu a 14-year jail sentence to deter other would be offenders.

Laybu Asimu hails from Songa 1 village Sub Traditional Authority Ntonda in Mangochi.