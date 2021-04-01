95-year-old man drowns in Dowa

A 95-year-old man identified as Medisoni Ndolo was found dead in a river in Dowa yesterday. Police say he drowned while coming from a drinking joint.

Mponela police station publicist Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said Medisoni was found lying dead after he went missing for a day.

“According to the deceased daughter, Enelesia Medisoni, 45, her father left home on Tuesday March 30, for a drinking joint at Mwalam’manja but didn’t return home.

“He was later discovered dead the following morning by Kamonga Primary School learners,” said Lubrino.

After receiving the report, the police from Madisi Police Unit in conjunction with medical practitioners from Madisi Mission Hospital rushed to the scene.

Autopsy results indicate that Medisoni died due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Meanwhile, Mponela Police Station has appealed to all members of the community to avoid crossing flooded rivers to avoid such accidents.