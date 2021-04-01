Boyfriend forced to drink morning after pill

…Fool’s Day prank?

A ‘cheating’ boyfriend has been forced to drink morning after emergency pill that women take after sex after telling his girlfriend that he thought it was a painkiller.

According to Twitter user @265Coco, her friend’s boyfriend had the morning after pills in his car and the girlfriend busted him.

The boyfriend, to get out of trouble, lied that he thought they were painkillers. However, the man ended up getting himself into a deeper pit.

“So my friend found this in her boyfriend’s car, after asking him wayankha kuti he thought ndi painkiller pogula so She made him drink it” she tweeted.

Some commenters on the tweet praised the woman saying she has taught the man a lesson.

“He is obviously cheating and having unprotected s3x with the other girl. Koma so wamu chita bwino making him drink it,” said @Nanjazi·

So my friend found this in her boyfriends car,after asking him wayankha kuti he thought ndi painkiller pogula😂😂😂😂 so She made him drink it😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p94pLBPe0D — namasina (@265Coco) March 31, 2021

Other commenters have been speculating on what will happen to the man after taking the pill.

“He won’t produce sperms maybe,” tweeted @Reborn265.

He's gonna be shooting blanks basi https://t.co/VeGIVV2I9B — Maddie (@Churned_) March 31, 2021

@Angoni_Black came up with what could be described as the best possible escape plan.

“He could said he bought it in advance… For Easter Weekend” tweeted Angoni_Black.

But there were some who wanted to know what the morning after is while others advised the mysterious lady to leave the man.

One person, @Wanya_Wanya, called out the tweet as an April Fool’s day prank with a “Today, on things that did not happen” tweet.

Today, on things that did not happen. https://t.co/1wIxdm8d3V

— Kiana’s Uncle 😍 (@Wanya_Wanya) April 1, 2021

He won’t produce sperms maybe pic.twitter.com/NOpbFpxlu8 — LongLive LhomweKing👑 (@Reborn265) March 31, 2021

He is hitting it raw with someone else. Making him drink the meds won’t yield nothing, just leave him basi. Koma he is dumb dumb also https://t.co/Nzh2se9UiE — louisa ⚔️🔱 (@louisamsiska) March 31, 2021

Lotta ladies out here acting like they don't know what these are…..Chonsecho they've taken more of these than any other drug https://t.co/23GMREjR7T — FavoritePapii👅💰🇲🇼🇿🇦 (@ThatTiko) March 31, 2021

Hope she left him after… he is definitely having raw sex with the other girl https://t.co/8cV6R2k0gD — Wilfred Maziko (@MazikoWilfred) March 31, 2021

😂 😂 He could said he bought it in advance… For Easter Weekend. 😉 — Menmosyne De Noir (@Angoni_Black) March 31, 2021

Very young boy… wachepa nazo mwanayu ndithu — Dan Ghambi (@waluG) March 31, 2021

😂 😂 😂 😂 Way I know my niggas akanabwera ndi bodza lachabe @Kei_tumile — Water Bender (@Qandah96) March 31, 2021

Ofunika kumuitana ku men conference chaka chino — Japh (@Japh61529303) March 31, 2021

Serves him riiight!!!😂🤣 — Wif3y👑🇲🇼❤ (@shepettyking) March 31, 2021

I am the boyfriend 😁😁😁😁 — Emmz265 (@IChakwala) March 31, 2021

😂😂😂😂 Ih.. I wanna know how it ends for him.. Nigga ali on the verge of scientific discovery apa 😂😂💀 https://t.co/dX1AeNIQye — Captain Scaveman (@UniQMic) March 31, 2021

She HAS to leave him. Amupasa matenda ka https://t.co/7r2I8l3950 — Chakuyeluziyapu Chirwa ✨❤️ (@niggalessscage) March 31, 2021